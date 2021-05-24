If You Invested $1000 in MasTec a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MasTec (MTZ) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MTZ for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MasTec's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MasTec's main business drivers.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, communication and utility and other infrastructure.



MasTec reports its results under five segments focused on broad end-user markets –



Communications (accounting for 39.7% of total 2020 revenues): The segment performs engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure mainly related to wireless and wireline communications and install-to-the-home.



Oil and Gas (28.2%): The segment performs engineering, construction and maintenance services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries.



Electrical Transmission (8%): The segment primarily serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of electrical transmission lines and substations.



Clean Energy and Infrastructure (primarily known as Power Generation and Industrial) (24.1%): The segment primarily serves the energy and utility end-markets and other end-markets through the installation and construction of conventional and renewable power plants, related electrical transmission infrastructure, ethanol facilities and various types of industrial infrastructure.



Other: It primarily includes small business units that perform construction services for a variety of end markets in Mexico and elsewhere internationally.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in MasTec ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $5,454.63, or a 445.46% gain, as of May 24, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 211.70% and the price of gold increased 18.47% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MTZ too.

MasTec reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage, and the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2021 despite uncertain market conditions. Also, strong balance sheet, solid FCF profile, raised 2021 view and INTREN buyout are encouraging. Also, strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2021 and beyond. However, COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market remain potent headwinds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.