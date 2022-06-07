If You Invested $1000 in Marriott International 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marriott International (MAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marriott International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising, after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly-traded company in Nov 2011.



During fourth-quarter 2021, the company added 120 new properties (20,440 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio. However, 23 properties (or 4,955 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of fourth-quarter 2021, Marriott's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,831 hotels, with approximately 485,000 rooms. Nearly 202,000 rooms were under construction.



As of Sep 30, 2021, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels as well as timeshare properties to 7,989 properties across 139 countries and territories under 30 brand names.

The company has grouped its brand portfolio into three groups:



Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bulgari.



Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.



Select: The company’s classic select hotel brand include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Marriott International ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2012 would be worth $4,729.96, or a 373% gain, as of June 7, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 213.39% and gold's return of 11.21% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MAR.

Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line outpaced the consensus mark for the seventh straight quarter, while the top line beat the same for the fourth consecutive quarter. The company benefits from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. Also, it is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Also, recovery in in business transient and group demand bode well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have increased sharply.

