If You Invested $1000 in Lowe's 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lowe's (LOW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LOW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lowe's' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lowe's' main business drivers.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) has evolved as one of the world’s leading home improvement retailer, offering services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. The company has been enhancing experience of its pro customers by upgrading pro-focused brands and revamping pro-service business website, LowesForPros.com.



Incorporated in 1952 and based in Mooresville, NC, Lowe’s has its operations primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The company offers services to homeowners, renters and commercial business customers. Homeowners and renters principally include do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers who utilize the company’s installed sales programs. Commercial business customers consist of those who work in the construction, repair/remodel, commercial and residential property management, and business maintenance professions.



Lowe’s offers a wide range of products and services for home decoration, maintenance, repair, remodeling and property maintenance. The company provides a line of home improvement products in diverse categories, such as appliances, lumber, paint, flooring, building materials, millwork, lawn and landscape products, fashion plumbing, hardware, lighting, tools, seasonal living, rough plumbing, outdoor power equipment, cabinets and countertops, nursery, rough electrical, home environment, home organization, and windows and walls.



The company’s home improvement store stocks about 34,000 items, a number of which are available through the Special Order Sales system, and comprises a varied collection of branded merchandise such as Whirlpool, Stainmaster, Valspar, Pella and many more. The company also trades in brands that are exclusive to Lowe’s, including Aquasource, Garden Treasures, Harbor Breeze, Kobalt, Reliabilt, Top-Choice and Utilitech.



Lowe's offers products through retail stores as well as online (Lowes.com). As of Jan 28, 2022, Lowe’s operated 1,971 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. LOW serviced nearly 230 dealer-owned stores.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Lowe's a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $7,381.91, or a 638.19% gain, as of March 23, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 223.93% and the price of gold went up 11.04% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LOW.

Shares of Lowe’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on demand for the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Lowe’s posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies, including the Total Home strategy. The Total Home strategy has been resonating well with Pro and DIY customers for a while. Focus on driving productivity helped the company boost margins. Also, sales at Lowes.com increased 11.5% in third quarter. Management is committed toward enhancing the Pro offerings, expanding the company’s market share and driving the operating margin.

