If You Invested $1000 in Louisiana-Pacific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LPX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Louisiana-Pacific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Louisiana-Pacific's main business drivers.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. Currently, the company operates 20 moderns, strategically located facilities in the United States and Canada, two facilities in Chile and one facility in Brazil. It also operates facilities through a joint venture. The company’s products are used primarily in new home construction, repair as well as remodeling and outdoor structures.



The company has four reportable segments — Siding (contributing 26% of 2021 net sales), Oriented Strand Board or OSB (52%), Engineered Wood Products or EWP (14%) and South America (6%). Notably, revenues from Other sources accounted for 2% of its total net sales.



Siding segment consists of LP SmartSide trim and siding, as well as LP Outdoor Building Solutions innovative products for premium outdoor buildings.



OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including LP OSB, LP TechShield radiant barrier, LP TopNotch sub-flooring, LP Legacy super tough, moisture-resistant sub-flooring, LP WeatherLogic air & water barrier and LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing.



EWP segment comprises LP SolidStart I-Joist (IJ), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products.



South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Louisiana-Pacific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $7,304.06, or a gain of 630.41%, as of April 29, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 205.52% and the price of gold went up 9.64% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LPX.

Louisiana-Pacific reported impressive results for fourth-quarter 2021. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis. Solid housing and repair/remodel activity, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are encouraing. Although it has been grappling with raw materials and freight inflation, higher demand for specialty products and focus on accelerating strategic transformation will drive growth. The company's consistent focus on improving business by growing the Siding unit and simultaneously reducing cost bodes well. It plans to invest more than $400 million in capital projects in 2022, growing its capacity to produce SmartSide, ExpertFinish, and value-added Structural Solutions products.

