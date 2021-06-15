If You Invested $1000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, which is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2020 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2020 revenues totaled $4.36 billion, down 2.7% from 2019.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $2.46 billion (56.3% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.18 billion (27%) and Services revenues grossed $723.8 million (16.6%).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $7,555.51, or a gain of 655.55%, as of June 15, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 230.40% and the price of gold went up 17.16% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ISRG.

Intuitive Surgical’s revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the quarter. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well. Overall international sales improved in the quarter. The company’s core businesses exhibited stability despite pandemic-led challenging business climate, reflecting healthy operational health. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company exited the quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern. Other headwinds like rising costs, risk of procedure adoption, and long sale and purchase order cycle persist.

