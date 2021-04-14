If You Invested $1000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, which is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2020 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2020 revenues totaled $4.36 billion, down 2.7% from 2019.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $2.46 billion (56.3% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.18 billion (27%) and Services revenues grossed $723.8 million (16.6%).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $6,576.19, or a gain of 557.62%, as of April 14, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 215.09% and the price of gold increased 13.64% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ISRG.

Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.

The stock is up 6.01% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

