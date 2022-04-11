If You Invested $1000 in Extra Space Storage 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Extra Space Storage (EXR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Extra Space Storage's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Extra Space Storage's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Extra Space Storage Inc. is a notable name in the self-storage industry. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a vast array of well-located storage units to its customers, including boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and business storage.



The company makes concerted efforts to consistently grow its business and achieve geographical diversity through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and third-party management services.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Extra Space Storage had ownership stakes in or managed 2,096 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington D.C. Out of these 2,096 stores, the company wholly owned 985 stores. It managed 828 stores for third parties and 283 stores in joint ventures. The company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.



The company's stores comprised 1.5 million units and 160.9 million square feet of rentable space. The stores are located in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, D.C.; Boston, MA; Chicago; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles; Miami, FL; New York City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix AZ; St. Petersburg/Tampa, FL and San Francisco/Oakland, CA. Extra Space Storage is the second-largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States.



During the October-December period, Extra Space Storage acquired 37 operating stores and one store at the completion of construction for a total cost of roughly $699.4 million. In association with joint-venture (JV) partners, the company acquired 28 operating stores for a total cost of about $455.5 million, of which the company invested $146.2 million.



Note: All EPS numbers presented in this report represent “FFO” per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expenses to net income.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Extra Space Storage, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $7,425.64, or a gain of 642.56%, as of April 11, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 221.03% and gold's return of 12.67% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EXR too.

Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the estimate revision trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. This REIT has an enhanced focus on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. With its solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, Extra Space is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. It is poised well for growth with a high brand value, technological advantage, greater pricing power and a healthy balance sheet position. Its dividend hike is encouraging. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.

