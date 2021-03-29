If You Invested $1000 in Evercore a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Evercore EVR ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EVR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Evercore's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Evercore's main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, Evercore Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. Founded in 1995, the company operates from its offices and affiliates in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

It operates through following two segments:

The Investment Banking segment (98% of net revenues in 2020) includes the advisory business through which Evercore provides advice to clients on M&As, divestitures, restructuring, capital markets and institutional equities services. The company also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and potential acquirers. In addition, the company provides its clients with capital markets advice, underwrites securities offerings, raises funds for financial sponsors and provides advisory services focused on secondary transactions for private funds interests, as well as on primary and secondary transactions for real estate oriented financial sponsors and private equity interests. The Investment Banking business also includes the Evercore ISI business through which the company offers macroeconomic, policy and fundamental equity research and agency-based equity securities trading for institutional investors.



segment (98% of net revenues in 2020) includes the advisory business through which Evercore provides advice to clients on M&As, divestitures, restructuring, capital markets and institutional equities services. The company also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and potential acquirers. In addition, the company provides its clients with capital markets advice, underwrites securities offerings, raises funds for financial sponsors and provides advisory services focused on secondary transactions for private funds interests, as well as on primary and secondary transactions for real estate oriented financial sponsors and private equity interests. The Investment Banking business also includes the Evercore ISI business through which the company offers macroeconomic, policy and fundamental equity research and agency-based equity securities trading for institutional investors. The Investment Management segment (2%) includes wealth management business through which the company provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high net-worth individuals and associated entities. It also consists of institutional asset management business under which it manages financial assets for sophisticated institutional investors.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Evercore ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2011 would be worth $3,704.23, or a 270.42% gain, as of March 29, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 202.52% and gold's return of 17.11% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EVR.

Shares of Evercore have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Evercore benefits from continued rise in investment banking revenues owing to initiatives to fortify the segment. This momentum is likely to continue, as the markets remain volatile. Further, the company's steady capital deployment activities are impressive as it continues to enhance shareholders' value. However, escalating expenses on rising compensation costs and falling volatile institutional assets under management (AUM) trend strain the company's fees. Nevertheless, strong capital position keeps Evercore well poised to undertake opportunistic expansion and acquisitions. Also, lower debt level is a tailwind.

The stock is up 8.30% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Discover Today’s Top Stocks

The top 5% of stocks get the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. With its average gain of +25.4% per year since 1988, it easily outperforms the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) gain of just +3.1% by 8X. So it's easy to understand why checking this list is a smart way to start each trading day.

See Stocks Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Evercore Inc (EVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.