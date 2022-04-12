If You Invested $1000 in Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Enphase Energy (ENPH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ENPH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Enphase Energy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Enphase Energy's main business drivers.

Incorporated in 2006, Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions, which connect energy generation, energy storage and control and communications management on one intelligent platform.

Microinverters remain this California-based company’s legacy product. As of Dec 31, 2021, Enphase shipped more than 32 million microinverters. At present, more than 1.7 million Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed across 130 countries.

The company’s IQ platform is the current generation integrated solar, storage and energy management offering, which enables self-consumption and delivers its core value proposition of yielding more energy, simplifying design and installation, and improving system uptime and reliability. The Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ uses a single technology platform for seamless management of the whole solution, enabling rapid commissioning with the Installer Toolkit; consumption monitoring with our Envoy Communications Gateway with IQ Combiner+, Enphase Enlighten, a cloud-based energy management platform, and our Enphase AC Battery. It also produces the world’s only truly integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Markedly, the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ platform consists of Enphase microinverters, the AC Battery, an Envoy gateway and Enlighten cloud-based software.

Currently, Enphase’s products cater to the residential and commercial markets of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India and certain other Asian markets. However, its largest market remains the United States. Over the last three years, revenues generated from the U.S. market have represented 69-80% of the company’s total revenues.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Enphase Energy, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $26,350.63, or a 2,535.06% gain, as of April 12, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 222.39% and the price of gold increased 12.09% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ENPH.

Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position as a leading U.S. manufacturer of microinverters and fully integrated solar-plus-storage solutions. To capture a larger share of the expanding solar market, Enphase introduces new types of microinverters. It has also been making significant acquisitions to boost its long-term growth which should enable the company to strategically grow its business and bolster its revenues.. The company holds a strong solvency position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the shortage of semiconductors prevalent worldwide has been affecting the solar market as well. As a result, Enphase is suffering from the supply-chain constraint, which may hurt its results to some extent. Also, a comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.

