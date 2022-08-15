If You Invested $1000 in Builders FirstSource a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLDR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Builders FirstSource's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Builders FirstSource's main business drivers.

Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The company recently completed its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.



The company operates in more than 565 locations in 42 states all over the United States.



Builders FirstSource offers an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that the company designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home.

Following the merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. on Jan 1, 2021, Builders FirstSource reorganized the structure of its internal organization. Given similar economic characteristics, categories of products, distribution methods and customers, its three operating divisions (namely East, Central, and West) are aggregated into one reportable segment.

In 2021, the company made seven acquisitions for $1.2 billion. It announced various acquisitions, including Apollo software, California TrusFrame, LLC, WTS Paradigm, LLC, Alliance Lumber and John’s Lumber. In 2022, BLDR expects to invest approximately $500 million in accretive M&A.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Builders FirstSource ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $19,652.78, or a 1,865.28% gain, as of August 15, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 204.45% and the price of gold went up 7.86% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BLDR.

Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has been driving growth from an increased net sales, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in the last few quarters amid continuous raw material supply challenges. The company has been benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and strong demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. Builders FirstSource continues to focus on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for customers. That said, high raw material cost, supply-related constraints and stiff competition are concerns. Estimates for third-quarter earnings have moved south in the past month, depicting analysts' concern over BLDR's earnings growth potential.

