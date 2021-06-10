If You Invested $1000 in Bank OZK 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Bank OZK (OZK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OZK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Bank OZK's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Bank OZK's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Little Rock, AR, Bank OZK was incorporated in 1981 and is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to the current one in July 2018.



Bank OZK conducts its operations through more than 250 branches, loan production offices and other offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York and Mississippi.

Bank OZK offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. Despite providing a wide variety of products and services, the company operates through only one segment – Community Banking.



Since its inception, Bank OZK has achieved substantial growth through a combination of organic growth initiatives and acquisitions. In 2015, Bank OZK acquired Intervest Bancshares Corporation and Bank of the Carolinas Corporation. In 2016, the company acquired Community & Southern Holdings Inc. and C1 Financial Inc.



In 2020, Bank OZK exited the Alabama market as it wasn't able to operate efficiently with just two branches in the state. It also exited the South Carolina market by selling two branches. Further, the company closed one branch in Arkansas.



As of Mar 31, 2021, Bank OZK had total assets of $27.3 billion, net loans of $18.4 billion, total deposits of $21.3 billion and stockholders’ equity of $4.4 billion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Bank OZK a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $3,703.20, or a gain of 270.32%, as of June 10, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 227.35% and the price of gold went up 18.59% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for OZK.

Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loan balances and the company’s business restructuring initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenues, going forward. Moreover, the company's solid balance sheet position will keep aiding its financials. The bank is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the future through sustained capital deployment activities. However, Bank OZK's margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment. Further, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated mainly due efforts to improve technology and investment in franchise.

