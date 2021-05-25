If You Invested $1000 in Bank of America a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Bank of America (BAC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BAC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Bank of America's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Bank of America's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Corporation (incorporated in 1874) is one of the largest financial holding companies in the United States. With total assets worth $2.97 trillion as of Mar 31, 2021, it provides a diverse range of banking and non-banking financial services and products.



Bank of America presents results of operations through the following business segments:

Consumer Banking (35.1% of total assets in 2020), comprising Deposits and Consumer Lending businesses, provides a wide range of credit, banking and investment products and services to consumers and businesses.



Global Wealth & Investment Management (13.1%) consisting of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, offers wealth structuring, investment management, trust and banking needs and specialty asset management services.



Global Banking (20.6%), which includes Global Corporate Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Business Banking and Global Investment Banking, provides lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, and underwriting and advisory services.



Global Markets (21.9%) offers sales and trading, market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement and custody, and risk-management services globally.



All Other (9.3%) consists of ALM activities, equity investments, the international consumer card business, liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other.



In March 2021, Bank of America acquired Axia Technologies Inc.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Bank of America ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $3,719.90, or a gain of 271.99%, as of May 25, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 218.86% and the price of gold increased 18.69% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BAC.

Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisition and efforts to manage expenses will support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, muted lending scenario remains a major near-term concern.

