If You Invested $1000 in Avis Budget Group 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Avis Budget Group (CAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Avis Budget Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Avis Budget Group's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., Avis Budget Group operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. The company has licensees in approximately 175 countries throughout the world.

Along with its licensees, Avis Budget operates in approximately 180 countries with more than 10,000 car and truck rental locations throughout the world.The company usually maintains a leading share of airport car rental revenue in North America, Europe and Australasia, and operates one of the leading truck rental businesses in the United States. Its Zipcar brand is one of the world’s leading car sharing businesses which provides an alternative to traditional vehicle rental and ownership.

Avis Budget mainly generates revenues from vehicle rental operations. These include time & mileage fees charged to our customers for vehicle rentals; sales of loss damage waivers and insurance and other supplemental items in conjunction with vehicle rentals; and payments from customers with respect to certain operating expenses incurred, including gasoline, vehicle licensing fees and concession fees, which provide the right to operate at airports and other locations. Additionally, the company earns revenues for royalties and associated fees from its licensees in conjunction with their vehicle rental transactions.

The company reports its operating results under two segments:

Americas: This segment (81% of 2021 revenues) consists of vehicle rental operations in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.

International: This segment (19%) consists of the company’s vehicle rental operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Avis Budget employed approximately 30,000 worldwide.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Avis Budget Group ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $11,152.07, or a 1,015.21% gain, as of August 25, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 193.44% and gold's return of 0.79% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CAR.

Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Shares have gained 14.02% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



