If You Invested $1000 in AMN Healthcare Services a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AMN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

AMN Healthcare Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at AMN Healthcare Services' main business drivers.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, AMN Healthcare Services is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities.

The company currently reports through three segments — Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions and Other Workforce Solutions.

Nurse and Allied Solutions provides services for acute-care facility, permanent staff nurses for medical practice and experienced home care nurse staffing, interim nurse leaders.

Meanwhile, Workforce Solutions offers the most comprehensive suite of innovative workforce solutions, ranging from traditional staffing and recruitment to managed services programs, vendor management systems, in-house resource pool management and recruitment process outsourcing.

AMN Healthcare’s unique Healthcare MSP is helping the company gain market traction. Notably, the program helps streamline the entire workforce planning process which facilitates the delivery of improved patient care. This has resulted in a large network of improved patient care and improved efficiency.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in AMN Healthcare Services a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $16,703.23, or a 1,570.32% gain, as of April 8, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 221.89% and the price of gold increased 13.92% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AMN too.

AMN Healthcare exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded robust performance across each of its core segments, and both the top and bottom lines improved in the quarter under review. Increased healthcare utilization and a tight labor market led to record high demand in several areas of its business, which bodes well for its tie-ups and innovations. Expansion in operating margin augurs well. An upbeat revenue outlook for first-quarter 2022 is encouraging. Strength in healthcare Managed Services Program (MSP), and a broad array of services look promising. Over the past year, AMN Healthcare outperformed its industry. However, changing marketplace conditions and the consolidation of healthcare delivery units pose a challenge.

