If You Invested $1000 in Allstate a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Allstate (ALL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Allstate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Allstate's main business drivers.

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, The Allstate Corporation is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S. The company also provides a range of life insurance and investment products to its diverse customer base. It provides insurance products to approximately 16 million households through more than 12,000 exclusive agencies and financial specialists in the U.S. and Canada.

In total, Allstate had 175.9 million policies in force as of Dec 31, 2020. The company reports through the following segments:



Allstate Protection (86% of 2020 revenues) includes the Allstate, Encompass, and Ensurance brands and Answer Financial. It offers passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance through agencies and direct, including contact centers and the internet.

AllstateService (4%) which includes SquareTrade, Arity, InfoArmor, Allstate Roadside Services and Allstate Dealer Services, offers a broad range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions.



Allstate Life (5%) offers traditional, interest-sensitive and variable life insurance products. On Jan 26, 2021, Allstate announced an agreement to sell Allstate Life Insurance Company and certain affiliates for $2.8 billion. Allstate will retain ownership of Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York while pursuing alternatives to sell or otherwise transfer risk to a third party.



Allstate Benefits (3%) offers voluntary benefits products including life, critical illness, accident, short-term disability and other health-insurance products.



Allstate Annuities (2%) consists of deferred fixed annuities and immediate fixed annuities in run-off.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Allstate ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $4,534.17, or a 353.42% gain, as of June 2, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 219.66% and gold's return of 19% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ALL.

Allstate’s acquisitions and growth in the emerging businesses are evident from consistently higher premiums written over the years. The agreement to sell Allstate Life Insurance company will streamline its business, allowing to focus on high growth areas. Top-line has risen over the years owing to its broad product suite and pricing discipline is a positive. The company's thriving service business provides a diversified revenue stream. Disciplined capital management via buybacks and dividend hikes is impressive. Its shares have outperformed its industry year to date. However, its business is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its debt level is higher than the industry average. Low interest rates weigh on investment income. Nevertheless, its first-quarter earnings beat estimates on growing revenues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.