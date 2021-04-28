If You Invested $1000 in Acuity Brands 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Acuity Brands (AYI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AYI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Acuity Brands' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Acuity Brands' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Acuity Brands, Inc. is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (“ABL”) and other subsidiaries. The company manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components that comprise devices such as luminaires, lighting controls, and controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications.



Additionally, it has expanded its solutions portfolio, including software and services, that benefits economy in data analytics that enables the Internet of Things (“IoT”); supports the advancement of smart buildings, cities, and grid; and allows businesses to develop custom applications to scale their operations.

The portfolio of lighting solutions comprises lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications.

Acuity Brands provides lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications throughout North America and as well as Europe and Asia. The company has one reportable segment serving the North American and select international markets.

The company has a wide variety of brands that include Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Acuity Brands a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2011 would be worth $3,201.58, or a 220.16% gain, as of April 28, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 208.83% and the price of gold went up 11.08% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AYI.

Acuity Brands reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.4% and grew 15.2% from a year ago. However, the top line missed the consensus mark and declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Gross margin grew 170 basis points (bps) year over year and adjusted SD&A improved 10 bps. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are also major positives. Notably, its consistent focus on input cost reduction and productivity strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. Shares of Acuity Brands have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, earnings estimates have increased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential.

The stock has jumped 27.94% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

