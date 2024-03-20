If You Invested $4,500 in 9 Companies With Jeff Bezos, You Would Be Worth $7,316

As of March 18, 2024, Jeff Bezos was the third-richest person in the world, behind Bernard Arnault & family and Elon Musk. Much of Bezos’ $194.2 billion net worth comes from Amazon, as he still holds close to 1 billion shares of the e-commerce giant that he founded.

But, in addition to Amazon, Bezos holds a diversified portfolio that includes a number of publicly traded stocks. In other words, to some degree, even a small investor can “play along” and own some of the companies that make up part of Bezos’ billions. Important to note, however, is that many of these companies are speculative in nature, and the risk tolerance of a multi-billionaire is likely to be much higher than the average investor.

Here’s a list of nine companies that Bezos is reported to own that you can also buy yourself, along with how much money you would have now if you invested in them when they initially went public. Note that while there’s no certainty as to the prices Bezos paid for these companies, it’s fair to assume he got in either at the time of their IPOs or perhaps even earlier.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

IPO price: $11.49* (via SPAC merger, or special purpose acquisition company, first traded publicly on 6/10/21)

$11.49* (via SPAC merger, or special purpose acquisition company, first traded publicly on 6/10/21) Price as of March 18, 2024: $2.60

$2.60 Today’s value of $500 invested at IPO price: $114.01

Nautilus Biotechnology has had a rough go of it since it started trading publicly, losing investors 77% of their money.

Sonder Holdings (SOND)

IPO price: $8.95 (via SPAC merger, 1/19/21)

$8.95 (via SPAC merger, 1/19/21) Price as of March 18, 2024: $3.40

$3.40 Today’s value of $500 invested at IPO price: $189.94

Sonder Holdings hasn’t performed much better, dropping 62% as a public company. The tech-enabled hospitality company has turned $500 into just under $190.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

IPO price: $21

$21 Price as of March 18, 2024: $9.33

$9.33 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $222.14

Domo’s cloud-based business intelligence platform is innovative but faces lots of competition, part of the reason its stock has dropped over 50% since its IPO.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)

IPO price: $11.12* (via SPAC offering on 11/8/21)

$11.12* (via SPAC offering on 11/8/21) Price as of March 18, 2024: $2.10

$2.10 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $94.42

The community-based digital network is popular among users, but the company still posted a loss of nearly $148 million in 2023. Investors have pulled back from the stock, resulting in a loss of more than 80% as a public company.

Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

IPO price: $25

$25 Price as of March 18, 2024: $9.73

$9.73 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $194.60

Like many biotech companies, Sana Biotechnology is still in its development phase, losing $317 million in 2023. While waiting for a big development, investors have lost 61% of their money.

Remitly Global (RELY)

IPO price: $43

$43 Price as of March 18, 2024: $20.14

$20.14 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $234.19

Remitly Global is rapidly growing customers and revenue from the processing of global payments, but it’s still losing money, to the tune of $117.8 million in 2023. Unlike many other stocks on this list, however, analysts see continued growth ahead for the company, perhaps enough to recover the 53% loss that IPO investors have endured.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

IPO price: $18

$18 Price as of March 18, 2024: $20.09

$20.09 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $558.06

After seven years as a publicly traded company, Denali Therapeutics has only eked out a small gain of just 11.6%. The stock did, however, offer a fantastic exit point when it peaked at $93.56 on Dec. 22, 2020.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

IPO price: $28

$28 Price as of March 18, 2024: $272.60

$272.60 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $4,867.86

Workday has by far been the best performer in the public Bezos portfolio, but it’s also been around for 12 years. Still, investors are no doubt ecstatic at the “9-bagger” stock that has returned 873%.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

IPO price: $45

$45 Price as of March 18, 2024: $75.70

$75.70 Value of $500 invested at IPO price: $841.11

When Uber went public in 2019, it was one of the biggest initial public offerings in history, raising $8.1 billion for the company. In the nearly five years since its IPO, Uber has provided investors with a return of 68%.

Total Return

If you had invested $500 into each of these companies at their IPO prices — for a total of $4,500 — your portfolio value as of March 18, 2024, would be $7,316.33. That amounts to a net gain of 62.6%. If nothing else, it shows that one big winner can be good enough to offset losses in a number of other securities. Without Workday, the nine-stock portfolio would be at a net loss.

The Bottom Line

If you’re really looking to invest like Bezos, it might be best just to stick with Amazon, as many of the companies on this list are aggressive and/or speculative. In short, while you may invest in any of these companies based on your own research, buying them just because Bezos owns them isn’t generally a sound investment strategy.

