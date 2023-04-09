Markets
STLD

If You Invested $2,000 in These 2 Stocks in 1996, You'd Have $43,000 Today

April 09, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

The fastest-growing and biggest companies tend to get most of the media attention. But some of the best stocks of the past quarter-century are little-known and under the radar. Take Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) and Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS), for example, having turned $2,000 into over $43,000 since Steel Dynamics' initial public offering (IPO) in late 1996.

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain how finding and investing in companies like these can result in amazing returns.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 22, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Steel Dynamics. Tyler Crowe has positions in Cintas. The Motley Fool recommends Cintas. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLD
CTAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.