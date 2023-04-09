If You Invested $2,000 in These 2 Stocks in 1996, You'd Have $43,000 Today

The fastest-growing and biggest companies tend to get most of the media attention. But some of the best stocks of the past quarter-century are little-known and under the radar. Take Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) and Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS), for example, having turned $2,000 into over $43,000 since Steel Dynamics' initial public offering (IPO) in late 1996.

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain how finding and investing in companies like these can result in amazing returns.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 22, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Steel Dynamics. Tyler Crowe has positions in Cintas. The Motley Fool recommends Cintas. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

