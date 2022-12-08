If You Invested $10,000 in AMD Stock When Lisa Su Became CEO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Lisa Su has overseen what is widely considered to be one of the greatest turnaround stories in corporate history. When she became chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in late 2014, the chipmaker was fighting for its survival. Today, AMD stands as a $115 billion titan in the semiconductor industry -- and it's poised to become even larger and more valuable in the years ahead.

Prior to Su's appointment, AMD had failed to gain much of a foothold in the data center market and was struggling to maintain its portion of the personal computer (PC) industry. But Su placed AMD on a course that would see it gain significant market share from its rivals as it rapidly improved its chips' performance and power efficiency. As recently as 2017, AMD's server chip market share stood at less than 1%. Yet by the second quarter of 2022, that figure had grown to over 22%. Better still, AMD's market share in the desktop and mobile PC chip segments more than doubled during this time.

When Su took AMD's helm, the company was working to cut costs and repair its debt-laden balance sheet in a desperate attempt to stave off bankruptcy. As a result, although AMD generated $5.5 billion in revenue in 2014, it racked up $155 million in operating losses. But by 2021, AMD's sales -- fueled by soaring demand for its chips from the data center, gaming, and PC markets -- had surged to $16.4 billion. And its profitability had improved so much that it produced a whopping $3.6 billion in operating income last year.

AMD stock is still a long-term winner

The semiconductor industry is cyclical, and AMD can't escape that fact any more than its peer can. Currently, the sector is in the midst of a down period for chip demand, driven in part by inflation concerns and recession fears, and those factors have combined to slow AMD's growth in 2022. Tense relations between the U.S. and China have also led to restrictions on the types of chips that U.S.-based companies can sell to Chinese enterprises, and that's also putting a dent in AMD's sales. These challenges have contributed to a 50% decline in AMD's stock price over the past year.

Despite these headwinds, AMD expects its revenue to grow by roughly 43% in 2022 to $23.5 billion, fueled by continued growth in its data center business and its acquisition of programmable chip maker Xilinx.

Here's how much money you'd have now

Even after the recent pullback in its share price, AMD's stock has generated more than 2,000% returns during Su's tenure. If you invested $10,000 when Su became CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, you would have purchased about 3,048 shares based on AMD's closing price of $3.28 that day. With the stock currently priced at $70.27, those shares would be worth more than $214,000 today.

Better still, with the long-term growth of the cloud computing, gaming, and PC markets set to boost demand for semiconductors in the coming decade, more gains likely lie ahead for AMD's shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.