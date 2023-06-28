If You Invested $1000 in Zoetis a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Zoetis' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Zoetis' main business drivers.

Florham Park, NJ-based Zoetis Inc. came into existence following Pfizer’s decision to spin off its animal health business. The entity started trading on NYSE on Feb 1, 2013, under the name Zoetis. The company is a leader in the animal health space with a focus on both livestock and companion animals in seven major product categories: vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. Zoetis has a diversified business, which caters to eight core species — cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals).



The outstanding growth rate in the companion animal medicines, vaccines and diagnostics sector is being driven by economic development, related increases in disposable income and a rise in pet ownership and spending on pet care.



Zoetis has been working on strengthening its product portfolio through acquisitions and deals. In 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Jurox, an animal health company based in Australia, which brings the company a range of companion animal and livestock products and provides the company with future growth opportunities, manufacturing capacity and increased capabilities in Australia. Also in 2022, the company acquired Basepaws, a petcare genetics company that provides pet owners with genetic tests, analytics and early health risk assessments, which help pet owners and veterinarians understand an individual pet’s risk for disease and can lead to more meaningful engagements and increased likelihood of early detection and treatment of disease.



Zoetis has consolidated its four-region structure into a two-region structure, namely the United States and International. Total revenues grew 4% year over year to $8.1 billion in 2022. The United States contributed 53% of total revenues in 2022 while international revenues contributed the rest.



In 2022, Zoetis’ two top-selling products and product lines were Simparica/Simparica Trio and Apoquel, which contributed approximately 12% and 10%, respectively, of its revenue. Also in 2022, Zoetis recorded 15 products and product lines with revenues of $100 million or more.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Zoetis ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $5,528.67, or a gain of 452.87%, as of June 28, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 171.41% and gold's return of 49.18% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ZTS. Zoetis has an innovative portfolio of pet care parasiticides, including Simparica Trio and key dermatology products that maintain momentum for the company. The strong uptake of Librela and Solensia in Europe, its new monoclonal antibody therapies for osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats, is encouraging. The launch of innovative products bolstered the portfolio and should fuel growth. The recent approval of the Apoquel chewable tablet for dermatitis indication should boost sales. However, the company had earlier faced supply challenges which impacted demand. Despite constraints being eased out, a similar situation will restrain growth. Stiff competition from animal health business wings of Merck and Bayer remains a woe. Shares have outperformed in the industry in the year-to-date period. Our estimates for Zoetis’ revenues suggest a CAGR growth of 7.4% over the next three years.

The stock has jumped 6.05% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

