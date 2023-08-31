If You Invested $1000 in Workday a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Workday (WDAY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WDAY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Workday's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Workday's main business drivers.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Notably, organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have opted for Workday solutions. The company also offers open, standards-based web-services application programming interfaces and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors.



In second quarter fiscal 2024, the company reported revenues of $1.79 billion. Subscription revenues accounted for 90.5% of total revenues, while professional revenues made up the rest.



Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.



The company offers Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud solutions, Workday Prism Analytics, Workday Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Workday Marketplace. Workday Prism Analytics helps in business planning and collaborative approach.



Workday Prism Analytics helps customers to bring Workday data and data from any outside source together in order to make better business decisions. Workday DaaS is a cloud service that provides important data to customers which in turn help in decision-making.



The company serves technology, financial services, business services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer and retail industries, as well as education and government industries.



Workday ended fiscal 2023 with more than 50% of the Fortune 500 customers. Its peers in HCM market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Automated Data Processing, and Ceridian, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Workday a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $3,352.27, or a 235.23% gain, as of August 31, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 176.48% and the price of gold increased 32.72% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for WDAY.

Workday reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust growth in Workday's financial, human capital and supply chain management solutions are driving the top line. Management’s focus on the development of AI-powered product capabilities is expected to reap long-term benefits. Partnership with AWS marketplace is securing multiple strategic wins. Healthy momentum across various sectors, including healthcare, financial services, education, retail and hospitality are tailwinds. Portfolio expansion beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain will likely boost commercial expansion. However, declining net sales in professional services is a concern. Rising operating expenses to expand footprint are straining margins.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.07%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

