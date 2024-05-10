If You Invested $1000 in Woodward a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Woodward (WWD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WWD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Woodward's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Woodward's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets.



Apart from serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also engages in aftermarket repairs, replacements and other service support operations for installed products.



Woodward serves the aerospace and energy markets through two reportable segments: Aerospace and Industrial.



The Aerospace segment’s products include metering units, actuators, air valves, fuel pumps, fuel nozzles, specialty valves, , and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

These segment’s products are utilized for commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft. These are also widely deployed on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. This segment generated revenues of $498 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024, representing 59.6% of total revenues.



The company faces tough competition from companies like Honeywell, Moog, Eaton, Parker Hannifin, and RTX Corporation in this space.

The Industrial segment’s products portfolio includes solenoids, actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, ignition systems, control systems, electronics and software, and sensors.



The products are widely used in steam turbines, industrial gas turbines (like heavy frame, aeroderivative and small industrial gas turbines), compressors, and reciprocating engines (like low speed, medium speed, and high-speed engines, that operate on variety of fuels). Segmental revenues of $338 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024 represented 40.4% of total revenues.



Woodward’s primary competitors in this space include Heinzmann GmbH & Co., Emerson, EControls, Hoerbiger, Meggitt, Robert Bosch AG, and Triconix.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Woodward ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $3,963.84, or a 296.38% gain, as of May 10, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 177.57% and the price of gold went up 74.82% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for WWD.

Woodward’s performance is benefiting from solid demand across both the business segments coupled with enhanced operational performance. The Aerospace segment benefits from higher commercial OEM and commercial aftermarket sales due to improving passenger traffic and aircraft utilization. Aerospace segment 2024 revenues are now expected to increase in the range of 12 compared with the previous guided range of 10. The Industrial segment is gaining from solid demand for power generation, especially in Asia, and continued requirement for backup power for data centers. Industrial segment 2024 revenues are expected to increase in the range of 13 compared with the prior guided range of 8. However, volatile China on-highway natural gas truck market, uncertain global macroeconomic conditions and rising costs are concerns.

The stock is up 20.24% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.