If You Invested $1000 in Woodward a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Woodward (WWD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WWD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Woodward's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Woodward's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets.



Apart from serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also engages in aftermarket repairs, replacements and other service support operations for installed products.



Woodward serves the aerospace and energy markets through two reportable segments: Aerospace and Industrial.



The Aerospace segment’s products include metering units, actuators, air valves, fuel pumps, fuel nozzles, specialty valves, , and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

These segment’s products are utilized for commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft. These are also widely deployed on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. This segment generated revenues of $461 million in first-quarter fiscal 2024, representing 58.6% of total revenues.



The company faces tough competition from companies like Honeywell, Moog, Eaton, Parker Hannifin, and RTX Corporation in this space.

The Industrial segment’s products portfolio includes solenoids, actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, ignition systems, control systems, electronics and software, and sensors.



The products are widely used in steam turbines, industrial gas turbines (like heavy frame, aeroderivative and small industrial gas turbines), compressors, and reciprocating engines (like low speed, medium speed, and high-speed engines, that operate on variety of fuels). Segmental revenues of $326 million in first-quarter fiscal 2024 represented 41.4% of total revenues.



Woodward’s primary competitors in this space include Heinzmann GmbH & Co., Emerson, EControls, Hoerbiger, Meggitt, Robert Bosch AG, and Triconix.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Woodward a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2014 would be worth $3,777.78, or a gain of 277.78%, as of April 9, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 180.91% and the price of gold went up 71.37% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for WWD.

Woodward’s performance is gaining from continued momentum in end market demand across most of the verticals and improved operational performance. Higher commercial OEM and commercial aftermarket sales due to improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization are driving steady momentum in the Aerospace segment. The Industrial segment gained significantly from on-highway natural gas truck business in China. Solid demand for power generation, especially in Asia and Middle East, increasing requirement for backup power for data centers and higher demand for alternative fuels across the marine industry were other positives. Industrial segment revenues are now expected to increase in the range of 8-10% compared with previous guided range of 4-6%. Also, the company hiked dividend and announced a three-year stock repurchase program worth $600 million.

Shares have gained 6.68% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

