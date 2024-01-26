If You Invested $1000 in Veeva Systems a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Veeva Systems (VEEV) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VEEV for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Veeva Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Veeva Systems' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).

Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025.

Veeva Systems has also released its advanced Veeva Commercial Cloud offering, Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. Veeva Systems also released Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal — a new digital asset management capability that helps brand managers create portals, organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats.

Veeva Systems has announced its intent to build Veeva MedTech CRM on the Vault Platform to meet the need for a deep, industry-specific solution. Early adopters can avail the product in late 2022.

FY23 at a Glance

Fiscal 2023 revenues totaled $2.16 billion, up 16.4% over FY22.

Subscription Service revenues were $1.73 billion (80.4% of net sales, up 16.8% over FY22), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $422.1 million (19.6%, up 15.1%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Veeva Systems ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $6,528.69, or a 552.87% gain, as of January 26, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 173.37% and the price of gold went up 57.01% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for VEEV.

Veeva Systems’ continued focus on research and development (R&D) and a strong product portfolio buoy optimism. It has also been witnessing robust customer adoption of its products, which is encouraging. Veeva Systems has inked a few strategic alliances over the past few months. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Veeva Systems’ third-quarter fiscal 2024 results were better than expected. Per the Zacks Model, total revenues and adjusted earnings per share are likely to witness a CAGR of 12.8% and 11.3% between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2026, respectively. Yet, macroeconomic sluggishness and high operational expenses are major concerns for Veeva Systems. The company also operates in a volatile foreign exchange market and an intensifying competitive space, which is also concerning. Data security threats persist.

The stock is up 7.31% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

