If You Invested $1,000 In Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Made In A Year (And Did You Beat The S&P 500?)

Former President Donald Trump announced the launch of a non-fungible token collection in December 2022.

With the recent news that the former president launched a third collection of NFTs, here's a look back at the past collections and the return investors and collectors could have made over the last year.

What Happened: Trump announced the launch of an NFT collection called Trump Digital Trading Cards on Dec. 15, 2022. The NFTs came at a price point of $99 each and could be purchased with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or a credit card.

The collection, which was minted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) network, became a top trending collection on NFT marketplace OpenSea and sold out in less than a day.

In April 2023, shared on social media that a second series of Trump Digital Trading Cards was launching, again with a price point of $99.

The first two collections had 45,000 and 47,000 NFTs, respectively, references to being the 45th president of the United States and running to become the 47th president in the 2024 election.

On Dec. 12, nearly one year after the first collection was launched, Trump announced the launch of a third edition of NFTs titled "The MugShot Edition.”

"This is your favorite president Donald J. Trump with some very exciting news," Trump said in a video.

The new collection will include physical versions of the cards for the first time, with every person who buys 47 cards getting a physical card that includes a piece of the suit Trump wore in the viral mug shot photo from his arrest in Georgia earlier this year.

The new NFTs have a price point of $99 once again, with the terms and conditions saying there are 100,000 NFTs. Data from OpenSea shows 30,315 NFTs sold at the time of writing.

Similar to the first NFT collection, people who buy a certain number of NFTs will also get invited to a dinner gala with the former president at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

There is a maximum of 2,024 physical suit piece cards available, with 25 of the cards autographed at random by Trump.

Collectors who purchase 100 NFTs will receive two tickets to the dinner gala and two physical cards, with one physical card having a piece of the suit and a second physical card having a piece of the suit and tie worn in the mug shot.

The terms and conditions say the new Trump Digital Trading Cards: MugShot Edition can not be transferred until Dec. 31, 2024, which could cut down on demand for the third collection.

While the first collection of Trump NFTs were mocked by the likes of President Joe Biden, late-night talk show hosts and "Saturday Night Live," they have gained value and are trading well ahead of their mint price one year later.

The collection has been volatile around many Trump events, including indictments and arrests.

Investing $1,000 in Trump NFTs: With a price point of $99, a person could have purchased 10 Trump Digital Trading Cards at the time of mint with $1,000.

Based on a current price of 0.159 ETH, or around $351.79, the investment would be worth $3,517.90 today. This represents a return of 251.8% in 12 months.

While the NFTs have fallen from a peak of around 0.84 ETH, the investment is still up. Investors who cashed out early saw gains of around 1,000%.

For comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 Index, would be worth $1,199.47 today. This represents a hypothetical return of 19.9% over the same time period, significantly trailing the return from the Trump NFTs.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards Series 2 has not held up as well since launching in April. The floor price on the second series is currently 0.029 ETH, or around $64.17 each. Investors who minted the second series would be down around 35.8% on their investment.

Time will tell if the NFTs hold their value, but 12 months after being minted the collection has held above the mint price and has seen continued demand from fans, collectors and investors. With Trump running for president in the 2024 election, the NFTs could continue to be talked about during the campaign trail.

