If You Invested $1000 in Trane Technologies a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Trane Technologies (TT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Trane Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Trane Technologies' main business drivers.

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Swords, Ireland, Trane Technologies is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions. The company distributes its products through branch sales offices, dealers and distributors in the United States and through subsidiary sales and service companies in other parts of the world. Trane generated around 72% of its revenues from the United States and rest from more than 100 other countries. With no customer accounting for more than 10% of revenues, the company’s business does not depend on any single customer of group of customers.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Trane Technologies had roughly 39,000 employees in around 60 countries including roughly 14,000 outside of the United States. Roughly 25.7% of the company’s global employees are women and 37.4% of employees in the United States are racially and ethnically diverse. In 2022, 30.2% of new hires were women worldwide and 50.5% of new hires in the United States were racially and ethnically diverse. Trane continues to invest in research, development and other activities that it feels are necessary for improving its competitive position. It focuses on reduction of production cost, development of new products, enhancement of existing products and development of custom solutions for customers.

The company operates three regional segments which are also its reportable segments- Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment serves North American and Latin American customers with residential and commercial heating and cooling systems, energy services and solutions, building controls, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $12.64 billion of revenues in 2022 (79% of total revenues). The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa with heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $2.03 billion of revenues in 2022 (13% of total revenues). The Asia Pacific segment offers heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The segment generated $1.32 billion of revenues in 2022 (8% of total revenues).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Trane Technologies ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $3,314.90, or a 231.49% gain, as of June 19, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 171.07% and gold's return of 39.08% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for TT too.

Trane Technologies remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instil investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line. Partly due to these tailwinds, the stock has appreciated in the past year. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. Lower liquidity remains a concern.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 7.95%, and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.