If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tetra Tech (TTEK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TTEK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tetra Tech's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tetra Tech's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, construction management, engineering, program management and technical services. It serves clients by providing cost-effective and innovative solutions on dealing with the fundamental needs for water, environmental and alternative energy services. Tetra Tech's has a diverse base of international and U.S. commercial clients, as well as U.S. federal and U.S. state and local government agencies.



Tetra Tech reports its businesses under the following two segments:



Government Services Group (52% of adjusted net revenues in fiscal 2022): This segment encompasses operations with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and all activities with development agencies.



Notably, the segment offers consulting and engineering services globally for a wide range of U.S. government clients. Some of the notable services offered are environmental monitoring, water and waste management, sustainable infrastructure design, international development and various civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design for transportation, facilities, as well as regional and local development.



Commercial / International Services Group (48%): This segment includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and all international activities excluding work performed for development agencies. The segment provides various services like environmental remediation, infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services as well as engineering and project management services.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tetra Tech a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2012 would be worth $5,902.62, or a 490.26% gain, as of December 6, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 183.75% and the price of gold went up -0.07% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TTEK.

Tetra Tech is poised to benefit from a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services are tailwinds to the company. Its U.S. Federal clients are benefiting from new funding for water & environment. A strong backlog level will be beneficial. For fiscal 2023, it anticipates net revenues of $2.90-$3.10 billion, higher than the $2.84 billion reported in fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings are pegged at $1.15-$1.20 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In the past 60 days, Tetra Tech’s earnings estimates have increased 2.8% for fiscal 2023 and 4.1% for fiscal 2024. However, escalating costs and expenses might affect its margins ahead. It expects unfavorable movements in foreign currencies to hurt sales in fiscal 2023.

The stock has jumped 8.79% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.