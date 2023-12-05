If You Invested $1,000 In Take-Two Stock When Grand Theft Auto V Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

After years of video game fans eagerly awaiting, Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released a trailer for the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI".

Here's a look at how the stock performed with the last game in the franchise.

What Happened: On Monday night, Take-Two shared the first trailer for "GTA VI.” The event came earlier than expected due to an unexpected leak.

Since being released, however, the trailer already has 80 million views in less than 24 hours — a YouTube record. Analysts have sized up the impact of the game, with a release date now confirmed for 2025.

The latest edition follows Lucia in the fictional Vice City. It also marks the first female protagonist in the history of the franchise.

Rumor has it the game will command a huge retail price and the inclusion of cryptocurrency. However, those details have not been confirmed.

The game’s release follows the massively successful "Grand Theft Auto V," which was released in 2013. That game went on to be one of the bestselling video games of all time and has continued to perform well for Take-Two annually with a loyal contingent of fans and gamers and the release of downloadable content and additional storylines to enhance online play.

The game became one of the fastest-selling games in history and won multiple gaming awards. Today, the game is widely regarded as one of the best releases in the gaming space ever.

Rumors for years have linked to the development of "Grand Theft Auto VI," with the company officially confirming the game was in the works back in 2022.

The new game will be the latest in the Grand Theft Auto franchise that dates back to the first release in 1997 and has seen seven main games released and over 15 games counting expansion packs.

With huge anticipation for the game, investors could see Take-Two shares rise as additional details are released for "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Here's a look back at shares when the last game came out.

Investing $1,000 in Take-Two Stock: The video game company released "Grand Theft Auto V" on Sept. 17, 2013.

Shares of Take-Two opened at $17.70 on that day for trading. An investor could have purchased 56.50 shares of Take-Two.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $8,828.69 today, based on a price of $156.26 at the time of writing. This represents a return of 782.9% over the last 10 years.

For comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 Global ETF, which tracks the S&P 500, could have purchased 5.84 SPY shares. The $1,000 investment would be worth $2,666.31 today, representing a return of 166.7% over the last ten years. This means an investment in the video game company significantly outperformed the broader market.

Another fun comparison could be investing in Take-Two shares instead of buying a copy of the game on its release date. With a retail cost of $59.99 for "Grand Theft Auto V," an investor could have bought 3.39 shares of Take-Two stock.

That investment in the stock instead of the video game would be worth $529.72 today.

