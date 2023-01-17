If You Invested $1000 in Stryker 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Stryker's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Stryker's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Stryker Corporation is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the global orthopedic market. The company has three business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine.



Orthopaedic products primarily include implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremities surgeries.



MedSurg products consists of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical); and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability) as well as other medical device products used in a variety of medical specialties.



Neurotechnology & Spine division includes both neurosurgical and neurovascular devices. These includes products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; traditional brain and open skull base surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.



Spinal implant product offering includes cervical, thoracolumbar and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity and degenerative therapies.



It is important to note here that effective from Dec 31, 2021, Stryker has updated its reportable business segments to align to its new internal reporting structure.



2021 at a Glance



Stryker’s full-year revenues totaled $17.11 billion, up 19.2% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share of $9.09 increased 22.3% from the previous year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Stryker ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $4,371.87, or a 337.19% gain, as of January 17, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 171.56% and gold's return of 9.43% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for SYK too.

Stryker saw strong performance across both of its segments in third-quarter 2022. Internationally, the company reported mid-single-digit organic growth, highlighted by double-digit organic growth in Europe and emerging markets. A solid solvency position is a plus. Its second quarter results ended on a weak note, wherein both earnings and revenues miss their estimates. Over the past year, Stryker outperformed the industry. Per management, the company managed to deliver robust growth in both of its businesses and demonstrated promising integration of Wright Medical despite the COVID-19 led disruptions. Strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. However, pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margins is disappointing.

The stock is up 8.70% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

