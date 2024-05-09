If You Invested $1000 in SkyWest a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in SkyWest (SKYW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SKYW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

SkyWest's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at SkyWest's main business drivers.

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George, UT and operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines.

SkyWest is also the holding company of an aircraft leasing company. In January 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of its erstwhile subsidiary, ExpressJet Airlines, to United Airlines joint venture — ManaAir LLC.

SkyWest Airlines offers high-quality regional service to airports located primarily in the Midwestern and Western United States as well as Mexico and Canada. The carrier primarily operates from Chicago (O’Hare), Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle airports.



Offering scheduled regional airline service under code-share agreements (a deal between airlines allowing them to use each other’s codes on flights among other things) with its airline partners, forms the basis of the company’s operating model. On a daily basis, SkyWest is responsible for operating more than 2,100 flights to multiple destinations in North America.

SkyWest provides regional operations to its major airline partners under long-term, fixed-fee, code-share agreements. The company has codeshare agreements with key airline players like Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United and Alaska Airlines.



The fixed-fee agreement with these companies obligate the respective major airline partner to refund the amount of fuel costs SkyWest incurs under those agreements.



Under the prorate agreements with Delta, United Airlines, and American Airlines, SkyWest is liable to cover the costs including fuel expenses of operating the concerned flights. Going by historical evidence, these multiple agreements consisting of a mix of fixed-fee and prorate flying arrangements should bolster the company’s operating results.

In 2023, 96.5% of the company's operating revenues of $3 billion came from flying agreements. The rest came from airport customer services and others. As of December 31, 2023, SKYW had a total of 485 aircraft in scheduled service or under contract (which includes 237 E175s, 41 CRJ900s, 118 CRJ700s and 89 CRJ200s in its fleet).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For SkyWest, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $6,536.05, or a gain of 553.60%, as of May 9, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 176.58% and the price of gold increased 72.10% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SKYW.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. In February, SKYW announced that it has acquired a 25% ownership stake in Contour Airlines, a regional carrier. The Contour deal includes an asset provisioning agreement, per which SKYW will offer CRJ airframes, engines and rotable parts to Contour. By 2026-end, SKYW is scheduled to operate 278 E175 aircraft. SKYW's shareholder-friendly approach is commendable. SKYW repurchased 10.6 million shares for $289 million in 2023. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upwards over the past 60 days. On the flip side, rising operating expenses owing to an increase in employee compensation is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 13.89%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

