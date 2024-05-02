If You Invested $1000 in Skechers a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Skechers (SKX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SKX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Skechers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Skechers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names.



Through its distribution networks, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America, Skechers’ products are available in more than 180 countries and territories. As of Mar 31, 2024, SKX had 5,203 stores, including 565 domestic stores, 1,106 international locations, and 3,532 distributors, licensee and franchise stores.



Skechers offers casuals, dress casuals, comfort and lightweight, sandals, and casual fusion categories for men and women under the Skechers USA brand; sport footwear for men and women, including men’s lifestyle athletic footwear, lightweight women’s sneakers, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand; fusion and sport fusion sneakers for females of all ages under the Skechers Active brand; and vulcanized looks and at Home collection under the brand BOBS from Skechers.



The company also provides casuals, field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes for men and women under the Skechers Work brand; boots, shoes, sandals, dress sneakers, and lighted footwear for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids brand; and a vivid range of on-trend casual, dress and active styles for men under Mark Nason Collection.



The company also offers specially designed footwear collection under Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, Skechers GO Golf and YOU by Skechers.



Skechers reported segmental results for wholesale (63.1% of first-quarter 2024 total revenues) and direct-to-consumer (36.9% of first-quarter 2024 total revenues) operations, including its joint venture businesses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Skechers a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $4,679.06, or a gain of 367.91%, as of May 2, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 166.41% and the price of gold went up 70.95% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SKX.

Skechers strategically broadens its brand range, focusing on comfortable footwear amidst changing lifestyle preferences. Investments in global infrastructure support both online and offline growth, facilitating better customer interaction through seamless experiences. The wholesale segment thrives due to efficient inventory management and expansion into international markets. Strong direct-to-consumer sales reflect successful product innovations and targeted marketing efforts. Skechers plans to further expand its direct sales channels and global presence while investing in new stores. The upwardly revised fiscal 2024 projections following impressive first quarter performance, aligns with Skechers’ strategic goals. Second-quarter sales forecasts reinforce positive momentum. Management is poised to attain $10 billion in sales by 2026.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 11.84%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

