If You Invested $1,000 In Robinhood Stock When The Justice Department Seized Sam Bankman-Fried's Stake In The Company, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Cryptocurrency platform FTX declared bankruptcy in 2022, sending the cryptocurrency market lower and leading to charges against CEO and co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was later found guilty on fraud charges.

Before the bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried's collapse, the cryptocurrency figure had taken a stake in investing platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Here's a look back at the investment and how investors could have profited following along with the story.

What Happened: Bankman-Fried was found guilty of all criminal charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering in November 2023.

The trial came after Bankman-Fried's arrest and charges related to his time leading FTX, which declared bankruptcy in November 2022.

Funds from FTX customers were found to be used by Bankman-Fried and the company for non-crypto-related activities.

In May 2022, a 13D filing revealed that Emergent Fidelity Technologies and Bankman-Fried purchased 56,273,469 shares of Robinhood, representing 7.6% ownership of the company.

News of the purchase sent Robinhood shares higher with possibilities of the companies working together or FTX acquiring the company outright, which was later shot down as a possible outcome.

The stake in Robinhood held by Bankman-Fried would later generate numerous headlines with creditors looking to take hold of the stake or sell it to recapture losses from FTX.

In December 2022, new FTX CEO John Ray III requested the Robinhood shares to be frozen due to demand and until an outcome could be reached.

Bankman-Fried was also reported to seek control over the Robinhood shares in January 2023.

On Jan. 4, 2023, it was announced that the U.S. Department of Justice seized the $465 million worth of Robinhood shares and could make them part of the bankruptcy estate.

In September 2023, the Robinhood shares made their way back home with the company agreeing to repurchase 55.3 million shares from the U.S. government for $605.7 million, representing nearly the entire original purchase by Bankman-Fried.

Here's a look at how investors could have profited from the storyline.

Related Link: Robinhood Q3 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Up 29%, MAUs Fall 16% And More

Investing $1,000 in Robinhood Stock: News of the Department of Justice seizing the Robinhood shares that previously belonged to Bankman-Fried may not have been the news many wanted to hear.

It turns out it was the perfect time to buy Robinhood shares for investors who recognized the news could mean an eventual sale of the shares to an interested party or back to the company as the government wouldn't hold the stake forever.

A $1,000 investment in Robinhood shares on Jan. 4, 2023, could have purchased 13.12 HOOD shares. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,567.45 today. This represents a hypothetical return of 56.7%.

For comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500, would be worth $1,230.43. This represents a hypothetical return of 23.0% over the same time period.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Solana When Sam Bankman-Fried Offered To Buy All The SOL He Could, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Photos: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.