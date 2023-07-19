If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.

onsemi, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. The company was spun off from Motorola in Aug 1999 and went public through an IPO in May 2000.



onsemi’s product lines include discretes, such as bipolar transistors, diodes, filters, FETs, rectifiers and thyristors.



onsemi’s acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies will help the company to grow and innovate disruptive intelligent power technologies. Moreover secure supply of SiC to meet growing demand of customers for SiC based solutions. Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of Cypress Semiconductor’s CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit, SANYO Semiconductor, AMI Semiconductor, Analog Devices’ power PC controller business, CMD, Catalyst, and SoundDesign gave it new technical capabilities, some custom ASIC products, higher-margin products, exposure to new end markets and greater product breadth.



The power management product line includes AC-DC controllers and regulators, DC-DC converters and regulators, drivers, thermal managers, and voltage controllers, references and supervisors.



The logic product line includes clocking, memory, differential logic and standard logic products.



Signal processing products include amplifiers and comparators, analog switches, digital potentiometers, DSP systems and interfaces.



The company also offers custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), foundry services and memory products.



Customers include OEMs, electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers and distributors. Top OEM customers include Motorola, Delta, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Dell, Nokia, Intel, Sony, Continental Automotive Systems, DaimlerChrysler, Delphi, TRW and Visteon.



Top distributor customers include Arrow, Avnet, EBV Elektronik, Future, Solomon Enterprise and World Peace. Top EMS customers are Flextronics, Jabil and Celestica.



Phoenix, AZ-based onsemi reported revenues of $8.33 billion in 2022. The company generated 18% of total revenues in 2022 from the United States.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $13,187.42, or a gain of 1,218.74%, as of July 19, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 169.63% and the price of gold increased 48.08% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ON.

onsemi is benefiting from solid momentum across Power Solutions and Intelligent Sensing Group. Its broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products, remains a positive. Moreover, the company is winning market share in the automotive segment thanks to its silicon carbide dominance as well as intelligent power and sensing solution. onsemi's EliteSIC silicon carbide modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the traction inverters, extending electric vehicle range and improving performance. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, investments on silicon carbide ramp will hurt margin in the near term. onsemi’s frequent buyouts have been impacting its balance sheet, which is another negative.

Shares have gained 17.30% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

