If You Invested $1000 in New York Times Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in New York Times Co. (NYT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NYT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

New York Times Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at New York Times Co.'s main business drivers.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in New York City, New York, The New York Times Company (NYT) operates as a diversified media company that comprises newspapers, Internet businesses and other investments.

The company ended fourth-quarter 2022 with roughly 9.55 million paid subscribers, with about 10.98 million paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 9.55 million subscribers, approximately 8.83 million were paid digital-only subscribers, with roughly 10.26 million paid digital-only subscriptions.



On Feb 1, 2022, The New York Times Company acquired The Athletic Media Company, a global digital subscription-based sports media business that provides national and local coverage of more than 200 clubs and teams in the United States and globally. As a result of this buyout, beginning first-quarter 2022, the company has two reportable segments: The New York Times Group and The Athletic.



The company generates revenues primarily from subscriptions and advertising. Subscription revenues consist of revenues from subscriptions to digital and print products (which include news product, as well as The Athletic and Games, Cooking, Audm and Wirecutter products), and single-copy as well as bulk sales of print products. Advertising revenues are mainly from advertisers, namely, technology, financial and luxury goods firms, promoting products, services or brands on digital platforms in the form of display ads, audio and video, and in print in the form of column-inch ads.



Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from licensing, Wirecutter affiliate referrals, commercial printing, retail commerce, student subscription sponsorship program, live events business, and television and film.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For New York Times Co. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $3,602.29, or a 260.23% gain, as of June 22, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 174.15% and gold's return of 37.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NYT.

Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Tough operating environment hit digital and print advertising spend in first-quarter 2023. As a result, total revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management now foresees a low-to-mid-single-digit decline in digital advertising revenues and a 4-8% decline in total advertising revenues in the second quarter. Despite prevailing headwinds, the company continues to register subscriber growth. Subscription revenues grew 6.9% year over year during the quarter. Management envisions second-quarter subscription revenues to increase about 6-8% with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise approximately 12-15%. The New York Times Company has been enhancing its reach through strategic buyouts and investments in games, sports and lifestyle.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.34%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

