If You Invested $1000 in Micron a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Micron (MU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Micron's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Micron's main business drivers.

Idaho-based Micron Technology has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.



Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.



A major portion of the revenues is derived from DRAM sales. The company's mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.



Micron reported revenues of $15.54 billion in fiscal 2023. The company has four reportable segments:



Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU): The unit comprises of DRAM and NOR Flash products that are sold to the computer, networking, graphics, and cloud server markets, and NAND Flash products which are sold into the networking market. CNBU delivered revenues of $5.71 billion (37% of total revenues) in fiscal 2023.



Mobile Business Unit (MBU): The unit comprises Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND and managed NAND (including eMMC and universal flash storage (UFS) solutions) products that are sold to smartphone and other mobile-device markets. MBU generated revenues of $3.63 billion (23%) in fiscal 2023.



Storage Business Unit (SBU): The unit accounts for solid state drives (SSDs) and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client and consumer storage markets as well as other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets. SBU’s revenues grossed $2.55 billion (16%) in fiscal 2023.



Embedded Business Unit (EBU): The unit includes Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND, managed NAND and NOR products, which are sold to the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. EBU’s revenues logged $3.64 billion (24%) in fiscal 2023.



The company struggles with intense competition from Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Corporation.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Micron ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $3,815.94, or a 281.59% gain, as of March 15, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 179.75% and the price of gold increased 50.53% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MU too.

Micron’s better-than-expected first-quarter performance, along with sequential growth across all key metrics, reflects the benefits of an improving supply-demand environment and signals that the industrywide sluggish period is nearing its end and the company is moving back to profitability. The expectation of supply normalization by mid-2024 is likely to drive pricing, while the boom in AI spending is expected to fuel demand for its chips used in the data center end market. A rising mix of high-value solutions and improving customer engagement and cost structure are growth drivers as well. Additionally, 5G adoption in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage. However, the United States and China’s tit-for-tat trade war is a major threat to the company.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 12.01%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

