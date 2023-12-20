If You Invested $1000 in Micron a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

What if you'd invested in Micron (MU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Micron's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Micron's main business drivers.

Idaho-based Micron Technology has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.



Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.



A major portion of the revenues is derived from DRAM sales. The company's mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.



Micron reported revenues of $15.54 billion in fiscal 2023. The company has four reportable segments:



Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU): The unit comprises of DRAM and NOR Flash products that are sold to the computer, networking, graphics, and cloud server markets, and NAND Flash products which are sold into the networking market. CNBU delivered revenues of $5.71 billion (37% of total revenues) in fiscal 2023.



Mobile Business Unit (MBU): The unit comprises Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND and managed NAND (including eMMC and universal flash storage (UFS) solutions) products that are sold to smartphone and other mobile-device markets. MBU generated revenues of $3.63 billion (23%) in fiscal 2023.



Storage Business Unit (SBU): The unit accounts for solid state drives (SSDs) and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client and consumer storage markets as well as other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets. SBU’s revenues grossed $2.55 billion (16%) in fiscal 2023.



Embedded Business Unit (EBU): The unit includes Micron’s discrete DRAM, discrete NAND, managed NAND and NOR products, which are sold to the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. EBU’s revenues logged $3.64 billion (24%) in fiscal 2023.



The company struggles with intense competition from Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Micron ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $3,800.65, or a gain of 280.06%, as of December 20, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 163.50% and the price of gold went up 64.72% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MU.

Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips (from cloud-computing providers) and acceleration in 5G cellular network adoptions. A rising mix of high-value solutions and improving customer engagement and cost structure are growth drivers as well. Additionally, 5G adoption in Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage. Nonetheless, the company's near-term prospects look gloomy as weakening consumer spending is negatively impacting the demand for memory chips used in personal computers (PCs) and smartphones. Bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips may decline in the near term as PC makers are adjusting their inventory due to weakened demand. Additionally, the United States and China’s tit-for-tat trade war is a major threat to the company.

The stock has jumped 7.12% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

