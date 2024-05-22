If You Invested $1000 in MasTec 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MasTec (MTZ) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MTZ for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MasTec's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MasTec's main business drivers.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of energy, communication, utility and other infrastructure.



MasTec reports its results under five segments focused on broad end-user markets.



Clean Energy and Infrastructure (contributing 33% to total 2023 revenues): The segment mainly serves the energy and utility end-markets and other end-markets through the installation and construction of conventional and renewable power plants, related electrical transmission infrastructure, ethanol facilities and various types of industrial infrastructure.



Communications (27.2%): This segment performs engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, mainly related to wireless and wireline communications and install-to-the-home.



Power Delivery (22.8%): This segment primarily serves the energy and utility industries by engineering, building and maintaining electrical transmission lines and substations.



Oil and Gas (17.3%): The segment performs engineering, construction and maintenance services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries.



Other: It primarily includes small business units that perform construction services for a variety of end markets in Mexico and elsewhere internationally.



Eliminations accounted for 0.3% of total 2023 revenues.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in MasTec a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $2,845.27, or a gain of 184.53%, as of May 22, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 181.85% and the price of gold increased 79.86% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MTZ.

MasTec shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s first-quarter earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Solid contributions from its Oil and Gas segment, backed by higher levels of project activity, aided the result. MasTec is optimistic about 2024 and beyond, given the expected power demand growth and the rising demand for data capacity and network speed. Its focus on strategic investments for portfolio diversification positions it well for satiating the increased infrastructure demands globally. At the end of March, MasTec had an 18-month backlog that was up 3.5% sequentially. This backlog provides it with strong visibility into 2024. Robust demand for its services suggests the potential for double-digit revenues and earnings growth in 2025 and beyond.

The stock is up 25.81% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

