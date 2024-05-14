If You Invested $1000 in Logitech a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Logitech (LOGI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LOGI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Logitech's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Logitech's main business drivers.

Based in Switzerland, Logitech International S.A. is the parent holding company of Logitech. The company is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. It develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices.



The company conducts its business through subsidiaries located throughout the world. Logitech's brands include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones.



Logitech operate in a single operating segment, Peripherals, which consists of the design, manufacturing and marketing of peripherals for PCs and other digital platforms. For the PC, the company’s products include trackballs, interactive gaming controllers, multimedia speakers, headsets, webcams, 3D control devices and lapdesks. Tablet & Other Accessories products include keyboard and covers.



Internet communications products comprise webcams, headsets, video communications services and digital video security systems for a home or small business.



Mobile Speakers products include wireless speakers, earphones and custom in-ear monitors. For home entertainment systems, Logitech offers the Harmony line of advanced remote controls and Squeezebox wireless music solutions.



In fiscal 2024, Logitech reported net sales of $4.3 billion. Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific accounted for 44%, 30% and 26% of net sales, respectively.



Major distributors in North America include Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX and D&H Distributing Company. Major pan-European distributors include Ingram Micro, Tech Data, ALSO Group and DCC PLC. In Asia, apart from Ingram Micro, other major distributors include Wincheers International Trading and Beijing Digital China Limited in China, Daiwabo in Japan, and Synnex in Australia.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Logitech ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $6,537.47, or a 553.75% gain, as of May 14, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 175.18% and the price of gold went up 71.89% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for LOGI.

Logitech’s strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results have boosted investors’ confidence in its recovery from the post-pandemic downturn. The quarter marked the first year-over-year sales growth for Logitech after two and a half years of downturn post pandemic-driven boom. Heightening hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for its video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools. Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be its key catalyst. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets will fuel demand for its peripherals and accessories. Its partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major upsides. However, softening IT spending amid the current macroeconomic uncertainties might hurt its performance in the near term.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.28%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

