If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets valued at $3.74 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $303.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.



JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:

Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 41.6% of total net revenues in 2022) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (36.2%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities.



Commercial Banking (CB) segment (8.7%) provides lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (13.4%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



Corporate segment (0.1%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2013 would be worth $2,819.42, or a 181.94% gain, as of May 5, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 151.56% and gold's return of 34.03% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JPM.

JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company acquired failed First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion, which is expected to be accretive to earnings. The deal adds almost $173 billion in loans and will increase market share among wealthy clients. Higher rates, global expansion initiatives and a steady loan demand will support net interest income (NII). Our estimates for NII (managed) imply a CAGR of 6.7% by 2025. Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging. We expect non-interest income (managed) to fall 2.6% in 2023. Mounting expenses pose a major headwind, and we anticipate the same to rise 6.7% in 2023. Given the potential recession, provisions are likely to keep rising. We project the same to jump 43.5% in 2023.

The stock is up 5.22% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.