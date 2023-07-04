If You Invested $1000 in Jabil a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Jabil (JBL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JBL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Jabil's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Jabil's main business drivers.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Jabil, Inc., is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services. The company offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries.



Jabil reported revenues of $8,475 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



Beginning fiscal 2015, Jabil has two reporting segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The EMS segment includes enterprise and infrastructure, high velocity, and industrial energy businesses whereas the DMS segment will include Jabil’s Nypro and Green Point brands.



The EMS segment (49% of third quarter fiscal 2023 revenues) is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics, sharing of large scale manufacturing infrastructure and serving a broad range of end markets. EMS segment is typically a low margin but high-volume business that manufactures products at a quicker cycle time and in larger quantities. The EMS segment includes customers primarily in the automotive, computing, digital home, energy, industrial, networking, printing, storage and telecommunications industries.



The DMS segment (51% of third quarter fiscal 2023 revenues) is focused on providing engineering solutions, heavy participation in consumer markets, access to higher growth markets and a focus on material sciences and technologies. The DMS segment is a high-margin business and includes customers primarily from the consumer lifestyles, health care, mobility and packaging industries.



The company’s largest customers included Apple, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard Company, Keysight Technologies, LM Ericsson, NetApp, Nokia Networks, SolarEdge Technologies, Valeo S.A. and Zebra Technologies.



The company faces significant competition from the likes of Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Jabil ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $5,267.67, or a 426.77% gain, as of July 4, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 175.82% and gold's return of 47.81% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JBL.

Jabil reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Automotive, health care and connected devices are key growth drivers in DMS vertical. Improvement in working capital management and focus on incorporating advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity are positive factors. Solid momentum in industrial business driven by strength in solar inverters, smart meters, energy storage & power and building management solutions are major tailwinds. However, management continues to keep a conservative approach owing to the persistence of macroeconomic headwinds. Declining net sales in the EMS vertical is a major concern. Stiff competition from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing service providers is expected to strain margins.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.84%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

