If You Invested $1000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories. The da Vinci surgical system is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.

Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform that utilizes instruments and accessories for minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. The system can be used beyond surgery into diagnostic, endoluminal procedures as well.

It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.

The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.

2022 Results at a Glance

Intuitive Surgical’s 2022 revenues totaled $6.22 billion, up 9% from 2021.

The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $3.52 billion (56.5% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.68 billion (27%) and Services revenues grossed $1 billion (16.5%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $5,928.88, or a gain of 492.89%, as of June 16, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 172.07% and gold's return of 35.32% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ISRG too.

Intuitive Surgical reported encouraging first-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. The da Vinci procedure volume continued its recovering trend of 2022 into the first quarter of 2023, which is likely to persist for the rest of the year. Improving procedure volume along with better system placements and services across all markets will drive top-line growth in 2023. Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Its Ion platform has strong growth potential. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. It outperformed its industry over the past six months. However, higher component and labor costs, and a strong U.S. dollar continues to hurt gross margin. Stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.

The stock is up 5.14% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

