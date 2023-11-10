If You Invested $1000 in InterDigital a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in InterDigital (IDCC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IDCC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

InterDigital's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at InterDigital's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Furthermore, the company’s team of skilled engineers has an expertise in major mobile connectivity as well as in technologies related to content delivery. Notably, InterDigital’s secure and scalable horizontal platform, oneMPOWER, enables businesses to launch and manage Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The company also provides video encoding and transmission technologies while conducting fundamental research into video coding, IoT, smart home, imaging sciences, augmented reality and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The patented technologies of the company are used in several products like mobile devices, wireless infrastructure equipment as well as IoT devices and software platforms.

InterDigital derives revenues primarily from patent licensing, with contributions from patent sales, product sales, technology solutions licensing, and sales and engineering services. It has one of the most significant patent portfolios in the wireless and video industries. The company reports under a single operating segment.

The company has incorporated high quality video and artificial intelligence (AI) research team along with an established portfolio of video expertise to expand its footprint in wireless and video technologies and consumer electronics. InterDigital actively contributes to the technical development of standards pertaining to digital cellular and wireless communications and other technologies. Leveraging economies of scale and interoperability functions, these standards provide detailed specifications for wireless communications products and systems. Moreover, the standardization process benefits both implementers and consumers as it encourages the development of ideas and technical solutions that result in innovative standards.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in InterDigital a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2013 would be worth $2,553.21, or a gain of 155.32%, as of November 10, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 145.53% and gold's return of 46.03% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for IDCC.

InterDigital aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities and rich industry experience. Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. InterDigital intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position. The company reported solid third-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is poised to gain from future growth opportunities, fueled by the 5G rollout and strategic acquisitions. However, high debt burden makes it vulnerable to economic downturns and limits growth potential to some extent.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.30%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.