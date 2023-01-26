If You Invested $1000 in Inter Parfums 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Inter Parfums (IPAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IPAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Inter Parfums' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Inter Parfums' main business drivers.

Inter Parfums, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. Organized as per the laws of the State of Delaware in May 1985, the company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. In July 1999, the company changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc.

The company manages its business through two operational units — European-based operations and United States-based operations. In context with the European unit, the company produces and distributes products through license agreements with other brands. Certain prestige fragrance products of the company are marketed by its owned subsidiary in Paris, Interparfums SA.

Some of the well-known brands of the company in the European unit are Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Markedly, sales through European operations contributed nearly 75% to net sales in 2021.

Additionally, products sold and marketed under the United States operations unit are either owned by the company or through licensing agreements. The unit contributed nearly 25% to the company’s sales in 2021. Some of the established brands in this category are Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge and Oscar de la Renta.

It is important to note that the company does not own any manufacturing facilities. Inter Parfums acts as a general contractor by sourcing the required components from suppliers. The components are assembled at distribution centers, which are then sent to third-party fillers. The third-party fillers manufacture the finished products for Inter Parfums and deliver the same to distribution centers.

The company sells its products mainly through department stores, specialty stores, perfumeries, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. Inter Parfum’s products are also sold through various internet platforms, including department store websites like macys.com, major websites like amazon.com, duty store websites like sephora.com, and websites of licensors such as montblanc.com.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Inter Parfums a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $5,472.37, or a 447.24% gain, as of January 26, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 167.22% and the price of gold increased 12.74% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for IPAR.

Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is benefiting from strength in its brand portfolio, which continued in the third quarter of 2022. Its third-quarter top and the bottom line rose year over year. Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums continues to see solid momentum in its travel retail business. Considering the solid year-to-date performance and robust projections for the rest of the year, management raised its 2022 view during third-quarter earnings release. Management also expects growth in 2023, which is likely to be driven by a solid brand portfolio and global distribution network. The company is on track to expand its business through new licenses or buyouts. That said, it is grappling with higher SG&A expenses. Unfavorable currency rates are a concern.

Shares have gained 18.51% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.