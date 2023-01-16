If You Invested $1000 in Hologic a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Hologic (HOLX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HOLX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Hologic's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Hologic's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bedford, MA, Hologic Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products which cater to the healthcare needs of women.

Hologic operates through the following four segments:

Diagnostics (55% of total revenues in FY22): With the Gen-Probe acquisition, Hologic currently offers APTIMA family of assays that includes the APTIMA Combo 2 assay, which feature the APTIMA CT and APTIMA GC assays, the APTIMA HPV assay and the APTIMA Trichomonas assay. Other products include the ThinPrep system, primarily used in cytology applications.

Breast Health (29% of total revenues in FY22): Products include a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD), breast biopsy guidance systems, minimally invasive breast biopsy and tissue extraction devices and breast brachytherapy products.

GYN Surgical (14% of total revenues in FY22): Products include the NovaSure endometrial ablation system – used in the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and the MyoSure hysteroscopic tissue removal system – which allows incision less removal of fibroids and polyps within the uterus.

Skeletal Health (2% of total revenues in FY22): This segment includes dual-energy X-ray bone densitometry systems, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini-C arm imaging products.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Hologic ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $3,577.18, or a gain of 257.72%, as of January 16, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 171.67% and the price of gold increased 9.90% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for HOLX too.

Hologic delivered better-than-expected revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Both molecular diagnostics and surgical businesses grew strong. Excluding COVID impact, molecular diagnostics business grew primarily on more assays being run through the company’s expanded Panther installed base. GYN Surgical business grew nearly 9% organically as the company registered procedural volumes return as well as acceleration from the new business lines. In the past year, Hologic has outperformed its industry. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues were significantly down. The significant decline in COVID-19 assay revenues, along with supply chain challenges related to semiconductor chips in the Breast Health business, dragged total revenues down. The company also reported a contraction in both margins.

The stock is up 8.44% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.