If You Invested $1000 in Helen of Troy a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Helen of Troy (HELE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HELE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Helen of Troy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Helen of Troy's main business drivers.

Founded in Texas in 1968, Helen of Troy is a leading consumer products player that operates through a diversified portfolio of renowned brands. The company, which was reorganized in Bermuda in 1994, has created a robust market position through its focus on product innovation, quality and effective pricing.



During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Helen of Troy restructured its businesses with respect to its global restructuring plan, Project Pegasus. The company combined its previous Health & Wellness and Beauty segments to form a single operating segment, referred to as “Beauty & Wellness”. These changes are intended to better align internal resources and external go-to-market activities for the company and create a more well-organized structure.



As a result of the restructuring, Helen of Troy currently operates through the following segments:



Home & Outdoor (45.7% of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 revenues): The unit offers consumer products for home activities like food preparation, cooking, cleaning and organization. It also provides items for outdoor and on-the-go activities like hydration, food storage, backpacks and travel gear. The Home & Outdoor unit was previously known as the Housewares segment.



Beauty & Wellness (54.3%): The unit offers beauty and wellness products like prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, mass and prestige market beauty appliances and wellness devices, including water and air filtration systems, thermometers and fans.



The company divested its Nutritional Supplements segment in December 2017, through the sale of Healthy Directions LLC and its subsidiaries. It also divested the mass market Personal Care business (excluding the Latin America and Caribbean regions) to HRB Brands LLC in June 2021. On Mar 25, 2022, management concluded the sale of the Latin America and Caribbean Personal Care businesses to HRB Brands.



The company sells its products through merchandisers, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, grocery and specialty stores, drugstore chains, wholesalers and distributors. Products of the company are marketed under a number of trademarks, many of which the company owns and some which have been licensed. Further, the company extensively collaborates with retailers to come up with new product versions with exclusive designs and packaging.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Helen of Troy ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $2,922.80, or a gain of 192.28%, as of July 19, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 169.63% and the price of gold increased 48.08% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for HELE.

Helen of Troy's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been focused on making solid investments in its Leadership Brands. Management is on track to continue to invest across key growth areas as part of its transformation efforts. HELE expects to create further value via strategic acquisitions. Management is on track with Project Pegasus, aimed to expand operating margins via improved efficiency and lower costs. That said, ongoing pressure on some categories due to reduced consumer demand and changes in buying patterns hurt its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results with earnings and sales falling year over year. It expects to keep witnessing pressure on categories and consumers for fiscal 2024. Management reiterated its top-and bottom-line views for fiscal 2024, which suggest a year-over-year decline.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 32.92%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

