If You Invested $1000 in HCA Healthcare a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in HCA Healthcare (HCA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HCA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

HCA Healthcare's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at HCA Healthcare's main business drivers.

Effective May 8, 2017, the company’s name was changed to HCA Healthcare, Inc. from HCA Holdings, Inc. It is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the U.S. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, it operates hospitals and related health care entities.

At the end of 2022, the company operated 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.



The general, acute care hospitals also provide outpatient services such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology and physical therapy. It operates in two geographically organized groups – the National and American Groups.

The National Group includes 96 hospitals across Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

The American Group includes 79 hospitals across Colorado, northern Georgia, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. The company also operates six hospitals in England that are included in the Corporate and Other group.

The company's general, acute care hospitals with 48,030 licensed beds provide a wide range of services to cater to different medical specialties, such as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics as well as diagnostic and emergency services. As of Dec 31, 2022, HCA Healthcare’s five psychiatric hospitals with 593 licensed beds offered a full range of mental health care services through inpatient, partial hospitalization and outpatient settings.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in HCA Healthcare a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $8,211.38, or a 721.14% gain, as of July 7, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 170.34% and gold's return of 46.85% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for HCA.

HCA Healthcare’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. We expect the top line to grow 3.9% year over year in 2023. Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion, added hospitals to its portfolio and boosted business scale. It has been gaining from its telemedicine business line. HCA Healthcare resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $3.7 billion left under its buyback authorization. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. A solid business outlook added to the positives. However, the company's escalating operating expenses have been weighing on the margins. A high debt level induces rise in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Shares have gained 7.67% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

