If You Invested $1000 in Garmin a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Garmin (GRMN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to GRMN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Garmin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Garmin's main business drivers.

Olathe, Kansas-based, Garmin, Ltd. is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology.



The company’s diverse portfolio of handheld, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled devices provides geographical location and navigation data using the GPS satellite system



Garmin reported revenues of $4.86 billion in 2022. The company report operations under five segments—Outdoor, Fitness, Marine, Auto and Aviation, which generated 30.8%, 22.8%, 18.6%, 11.5% and 16.3% of revenues, respectively.

Outdoor products currently include handhelds, wearables, golfing devices, dog tracking/training devices and action cameras. The Fitness segment offers running and cycling products of various kinds and includes platforms for connecting and sharing data with others. Marine products include chartplotters, fishfinders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, instruments, radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing and entertainment products. Auto offers personal navigation devices (PNDs), infotainment solutions and mobile applications. Aviation offers integrated avionics or flight decks; panel mounted navigation, traffic, audio, transponder, weather and other products; portable and wearable solutions; and mobile apps.

Products are manufactured at its Xizhi, Jhongli and LinKou facilities in Taiwan, its Yangzhou facility in China and its Olathe, Kansas and Salem, Oregon facilities in the U.S. They are sold through a big network of independent dealers across 100 countries globally.



Garmin products are distributed through a hybrid sales channel system that utilizes a network of distributors and retailers. They are also sold directly to OEMs that integrate the GPS capability into their end product.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Garmin a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $2,633.16, or a 163.32% gain, as of December 5, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 154.89% and the price of gold went up 58.80% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for GRMN.

Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness, Outdoor and Auto OEM segments. Strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand. Further, the growing shipment of domain controllers is a positive. Solid momentum in Aviation, driven by strength in OEM categories, is acting as a tailwind. Notably, Garmin has raised its full-year management guidance for revenues, following its acquisition of JL Audio in the third quarter. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, sluggishness in the Marine segment due to weakness across multiple product categories is a headwind. Also, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressure remain major concerns.

The stock has jumped 6.78% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

