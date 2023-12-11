If You Invested $1000 in Fiserv a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Fiserv (FI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Fiserv's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Fiserv's main business drivers. Founded in 1984, Fiserv Inc. is headquartered in Brookfield, WI. The company provides financial services technology solutions to over 12,000 clients worldwide in the banking, insurance, healthcare and investment industries. Fiserv serves banks, credit unions, leasing and finance companies, investment management firms, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company has grown its business through developing highly specialized products and services and enhancing them, increasing capabilities through innovation, expanding client base, and acquiring complementary businesses. Core focus areas of Fiserv’s business are portfolio management, client relationship value enhancement, operational effectiveness, capital discipline and innovation. Revenues climbed 9.3% year over year to $17.74 billion in 2022. Processing & services revenues, primarily generated from account-and-transaction based fees under contracts (three to five-year terms), represented 82% of revenues in 2022. The company has four reportable segments – Merchant Acceptance (Acceptance) segment, the Financial Technology (Fintech)segment and the Payments and Network (Payments) segment.



The businesses in their Acceptance segment offer diverse commerce solutions, serving global merchants. They facilitate secure payment acceptance online or in-person, covering credit, debit, stored-value, and loyalty payments via physical POS or mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.



The Fintech segment offers global financial institutions technology solutions for core operations. This includes deposit and loan account processing, ledger management, and more. They also provide digital banking, risk management, consulting, and services for various financial transactions. Some Fintech businesses aid corporate clients in financial process management. These offerings often integrate with services from other segments.



The Payments segment serves various sectors globally, offering digital payment processing, card services, network solutions, security products, and non-card digital payment software. Clients span industries, including merchants, financial institutions, and distribution partners across segments.



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Fiserv ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $4,762.86, or a 376.29% gain, as of December 11, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 155.08% and the price of gold went up 53.60% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for FI.

Fiserv enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades. FI's diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Acquisitions help expand its product portfolio, enhance offerings, boost its market share and customer base. The company has been consistently rewarding shareholders through share buybacks. These initiatives instill investors’ confidence, positively impacting earnings per share. Partly due to these, Fiserv's shares have surged in the past year However, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships has been a difficult task amid stiff competition. Acquisition of a large number of companies results in some integration risk. Fiserv deals with sensitive data exposing it to cyber threats.

Shares have gained 8.93% over the past four weeks and there have been 14 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.