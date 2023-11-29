If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has developed an accurate, non-invasive, patient-friendly screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

The company is currently working on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer, with the goal of becoming a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics.

On Nov 8, 2019, Exact Sciences completed the acquisition of Genomic Health for a value of approximately $2.8 billion. Prior to merger, Genomic Health was a prominent provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests in the field of cancer care. The company used to offer its line of products under the brand name Oncotype DX.

At present, Exact Sciences products and services focus on Screening and Precision Oncology Tests. Within these two segments, Exact Sciences has two of the strongest brands in cancer diagnostics, Cologuard and Oncotype DX respectively.

Screening Tests (68.4% of total revenues in 2022, up 17.9% from 2021): The company’s Screening tests primarily includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard tests and PreventionGenetics.

Cologuard Test: The company’s flagship screening product, the Cologuard test, is a patient-friendly, non-invasive stool-based DNA (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Precision oncology Tests (28.9% of total revenues in 2022, up 7.1% from 2021): These tests deliver actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis.

Oncotype DX: Genomic Health’s first product, the 21-gene Oncotype DX breast cancer test launched in Jan 2004, is used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence, patient survival within 10 years of diagnosis and chemotherapy benefit for early-stage patients.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Exact Sciences a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2013 would be worth $5,308.01, or a gain of 430.80%, as of November 29, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 152.04% and the price of gold increased 56.80% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences is gaining from robust growth in the Screening and Precision Oncology segments. It is progressing well with its strategic prioritization, which is likely to drive the company’s future growth. The company continues to witness broad-based momentum in Cologuard’s adoption and traction within health systems. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products is a significant advantage. More than 331,000 new healthcare professionals have ordered Cologuard since its launch. A strong solvency position is an added advantage. The raised 2023 guidance is an indication of consistent growth. However, a decline in COVID-19 sales hampered top-line growth. The company incurred an operating loss in the third quarter of 2023 due to mounting expenses and rising apprehension.

Shares have gained 5.49% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.