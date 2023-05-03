If You Invested $1000 in Emcor Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 22% to total revenues for 2022) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.



United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (39.1%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (24.6%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; infrastructure and building projects for federal, state and local governmental agencies.



United States Industrial Services (10%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services that are needed for refineries and petrochemical plants such as designing, manufacturing, repairing and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.



United Kingdom Building Services (4.3%) – This segment provides support services related to operation and maintenance of commercial and government client facilities in the U.K.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Emcor Group ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2013 would be worth $4,532.21, or a gain of 353.22%, as of May 3, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 157.86% and the price of gold increased 31.97% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EME.

EMCOR reported solid first-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Its U.S. Construction segments drove another quarter of solid top-line growth, up 13.8% year over year, driven by the U.S. Electrical Construction segment, which delivered revenue growth of 23.5%. Strong demand for its services across several resilient non-residential market sectors and strength in the U.S. segments drove organic revenue growth by 10.1%. Resilient end markets, solid RPOs and acquisitions (two acquisitions in the quarter) are additional tailwinds. Earnings estimates for 2023 increased in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. However, higher fuel and material costs, supply-chain delays and high inflationary pressures are headwinds.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.07%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

